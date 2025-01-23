Ymmunobio And PSI Secure Innosuisse Grant To Advance Radio-Pharmaceutical YB-800

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The newly developed antibodies will utilize a linker attached to YB-800, capable of carrying any radioactive isotope for the and diagnostic of solid tumors. Ymmunobio plans to leverage this cutting-edge to treat patients with solid tumors who express the new marker. Radiolabeled antibodies will enhance physicians' ability to diagnose using SPECT imaging while simultaneously targeting solid tumors that evade current therapies, paving the way for more personalized and effective treatment strategies.

Dr. Peter Schiemann, Ymmunobio CEO and Chair of the Board says: "The support by Innosuisse validates our novel and first in class approach to solid tumor treatment and improving patient outcomes through advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

We are proud to have received this Innosuisse validation and to have found an exceptional partner to co-develop these new treatment options for patients. Together, YB and PSI are pioneering advances in diagnostics and treatments in oncology, working towards a future where healthcare is more personalized, precise, and effective for all patients."

Dr. Martin Behe, project leader at PSI, is excited about project: "Radiolabeled compounds for cancer therapy and diagnosis have attracted significant attention from both physicians and the industry. Several of these radiopharmaceuticals have been successfully tested in clinical trials and are now routinely used in therapies, such as for prostate cancer. We are excited to collaborate with Ymmunobio in developing a radiolabeled antibody to further improve cancer treatment. This project is made possible with the support of Innosuisse."

Ymmunobio is at the forefront of oncology research, focusing on a novel target receptor for the treatment of solid tumors with high unmet need. Currently, in pre-clinical development, Ymmunobio's research is dedicated to advancing three treatment options for GI cancers, with their innovative platform:

YB-800ADC carrying up to 8 payloads with a linker of the 3generationYB-800R1 (therapeutic) and YB-800R2 (diagnostic) antibodies carrying radioactive isotopes in collaboration with PSIYB-800BS, bi-specific antibodies with an aCD3 T-Cell engager.

