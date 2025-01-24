Putin Expresses Readiness To Meet With Trump Following 'Sanction Threats'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremlin leader Vladimir commented on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals to initiate negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Mediazona.

“The U.S. President has made many statements on this matter (a meeting – ed.). First of all, I want to say that Russia has never refused contacts with the U.S. administration. It is not our fault that the previous administration abandoned such contacts. With the current President, I have always maintained exclusively businesslike, pragmatic, and trusting relations,” said Putin.

He added that“most likely, it would indeed be better to meet with Trump” and“calmly discuss all the areas of interest to both the U.S. and Russia.”

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to approach Saudi Arabia and OPEC to jointly lower global oil prices, which, according to him, could“immediately” stop the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump also stated that he does not want to harm Russia but would have no choice but to impose“high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions” on Russian goods if Moscow refuses to agree to a peace deal on Ukraine.

Later, Trump expressed his desire to meet with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible to work toward ending Russia's war against Ukraine.