Ukraine explores collaboration with Korean companies on asphalt paving technology for road reconstruction

(MENAFN) The Reconstruction Agency has explored potential collaboration with Korean companies in the road sector, specifically focusing on new technology for asphalt pavement laying in Ukraine.



This information was shared by the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.



Serhiy Sukhomlyn, the head of the Agency, met with representatives from the Ukrainian offices of Posco International Corporation and SG to discuss the possibility of using Korean asphalt paving technology for Ukrainian roads.



“This technology has been in use in the Republic of Korea for 10 years and has demonstrated its effectiveness during this time. It produces less noise, reduces dust on the roads, causes minimal damage to the pavement, and is also significantly cheaper. The Reconstruction Agency is keen on pursuing this cooperation,” Sukhomlyn explained.



The Korean technology primarily uses slag from metallurgical plants as the main component of the asphalt mixture, replacing crushed stone.



SG is currently in the process of conducting the necessary calculations. The next step is to certify the formula. After completing these stages, they plan to test the Korean technology on a small section of a Ukrainian road in the spring.



