Masterchow Unveils K-Chow Korean Ramen In Four Exciting Flavours

20 January 2025, New Delhi: We got kimchi hot news topped with Indian masala, K-Pop lovers and spice fiends! MasterChow launched their latest masterpiece – K-Chow Korean Ramen in four exciting flavours on 16 January at Auro Kitchen and Bar, New Delhi. The event captured the energetic and vibrant ambiance found on the streets of Hongdae.



The event was a vibrant affair,a night in Korea, featuring a dedicated Ramen Bar and the thrilling "Loudest Slurp Challenge" at the Slurp booth. The captivating venue boasted ambient lighting and a lively atmosphere, with engaging activities such as a "Soju" pong table and a karaoke station. Guests enjoyed delectable Korean street food from live cooking, complemented by an exclusive soju bar by Punter Soju. To kick off the festivities, each guest was welcomed with a complimentary soju shot, setting the stage for a memorable evening. A photo booth further enhanced the experience, allowing attendees to capture cherished moments within the vibrant atmosphere.



The Korean wave has swept India, and food is no exception. Ramen, the king of Korean comfort food, is getting a delicious makeover with K-Chow by MasterChow. Indians love their spices, MasterChow has created a unique Korean Masala flavour that blends Korean heat with the magic of Indian masalas. It's basically a flavour explosion in your mouth, and Ranveer Brar approved!



Craving classic comfort? K Chow Korean Ramen has got you covered with Chicken flavoured instant ramen. The Korean Veg option is bursting with fresh flavours, Cheesy goodness for the bold and adventurous ramen lovers, the Korean Masala is the ultimate mic drop.



Commenting on the new launch, Vidur Kataria, Founder & Director at MasterChow, stated,“At MasterChow, we are driven by a passion for creating truly exceptional flavours. To deeply understand the essence of this beloved cuisine, I embarked on a personal journey to Korea, immersing myself in the vibrant food scene and seeking to capture the soul of Korean cuisine. K-Chow is more than just ramen; it is the culmination of this passion, bringing authentic Korean flavours to your bowl.”



He further emphasized,“We were committed to launching this celebration of Korean cuisine while preserving the original spirit. To achieve this, we hosted a dynamic launch event featuring all things Korean, including a dedicated Ramen bar and live cooking stations for other beloved street food. To add a touch of playful competition, we even included a booth for the "Loudest Slurp Challenge" for our guests to enjoy."



K-Chow Korean Ramen is available online on all your favourite platforms – Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, Bigbasket, Amazon, and onmasterChow along with select offline stores. To celebrate the launch, MasterChow is offering a buy-2-get-1 deal to all its customers, so stock up and share the K-Chow love with your squad!





About MasterChow



MasterChow is a purveyor of exceptional culinary experiences, dedicated to bringing the artistry of Asian cuisine into every home. We believe that every dish should be a masterpiece, every flavour a symphony, and every meal a celebration. As a homegrown brand, we offer a range of high-quality, ready-to-cook Asian pantry staples, making it effortless to prepare restaurant-quality meals with convenience and delight.



