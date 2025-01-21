Authorities Arrest 2 For Human Trafficking, 1 For Forging Government Stamps

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The of Interior, through the General Department of Residency, announced the arrest of two individuals of Asian nationality involved in human trafficking operations, and one other Asian individual charged with forging electronic payment system stamps.

In a statement issued by the General Directorate of Security Relations and on Monday, the ministry emphasized that these were part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and combat all forms of fraud, forgery, and deception.

According to the statement, the two individuals involved in human trafficking had been bringing in workers in exchange for amounts ranging between KD 1,700 and 1,900 per transaction.

The third individual was arrested after a reliable tip-off from confidential sources revealed his involvement in forging stamps for the government's electronic payment system.

The authorities promptly set up a targeted operation that led to the arrest of the suspect, who was found in possession of a large quantity of counterfeit stamps.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the appropriate legal actions have been taken against the suspects, who have been referred to the competent authorities, and the ministry also reiterated its determination to take strong action against anyone attempting to undermine the country's security or violate its laws. (end)

