Trump signs order to withdraw US from Paris climate agreement

(MENAFN) On Monday, President Donald signed an executive order to officially withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. This executive order marks the latest step in his administration's move to distance the U.S. from international climate commitments. Along with the order, Trump also signed a letter that will be sent to the United Nations, formally notifying them of the U.S. decision to exit the climate treaty.



Trump had previously initiated the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement in 2019, making the U.S. the first country to announce its exit from the global climate accord. This move was part of his broader agenda to prioritize American economic interests over international climate commitments. The agreement, which was adopted by nearly 200 countries, sets international climate targets aimed at limiting global temperature rise.



When President Joe Biden took office, he made it one of his first actions to reverse Trump’s decision by rejoining the Paris Agreement. Biden’s administration emphasizes the importance of global cooperation in tackling climate change and has committed the U.S. to meet the climate goals outlined in the accord.



Trump was sworn in for his second term earlier on the same day, and his signing of the order reflects his ongoing political stance on global climate issues, underscoring his preference for domestic economic policies over international environmental agreements.

