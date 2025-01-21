Iran’s gas output capacity surges 1.7 mcm in phase 13 of South Pars field

(MENAFN) Hamidreza Masoudi, the deputy director of development projects at Pars Oil and Company (POGC), recently announced that gas production capacity has risen by 1.7 million cubic meters per day with the completion of a new gas well in Phase 13 of the South Pars field. This increase is seen as a critical step in bolstering Iran's output, with the South Pars field playing a key role in supplying a large portion of the country’s gas requirements. Masoudi emphasized that detailed and strategic plans are in place to further enhance gas production capacity, utilizing advanced and complex technologies.



Masoudi also highlighted the importance of accelerating the development of the shared South Pars field in order to meet the goals set by the Oil Ministry and the National Iranian Oil Company. The focus is on completing both offshore and onshore operations, addressing the ongoing 35-month development projects, and drilling 35 in-field wells. Additionally, the strategic gas pressure enhancement project is expected to further improve the energy balance and help meet the growing gas demand across various sectors.



He stressed the importance of effectively managing offshore drilling rigs and overcoming challenges posed by sanctions and international restrictions. These efforts are essential for completing the outstanding wells and ensuring the revitalization of gas production. Masoudi expressed confidence that the remaining wells would be brought online as per the established project timeline.



Phase 13 of South Pars, which began development in 2010 and achieved full operational capacity by late 2018, has been a significant contributor to Iran’s gas supply. As one of the most “Iranian” phases of the South Pars project, it has greatly increased domestic gas production from the field, boosting the share of local production from 70 percent to 85 percent.

