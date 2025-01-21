Iran’s daily gas injection into national grid reaches 876 mcm

(MENAFN) Iran has achieved a new record in daily injection into its national grid, reaching 876 million cubic meters (mcm/d), as reported by Saeid Tavakoli, the Deputy Oil Minister and head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC). This milestone is a significant achievement for the country’s sector and highlights the efforts made to improve gas production and distribution. Tavakoli also emphasized the progress in tackling the long-standing issue of energy imbalance, which has gained considerable attention this year from all relevant stakeholders.



He explained that for the first time, the President has taken an active role in addressing the energy imbalance and managing gas consumption. The President’s involvement in this matter has been evident through numerous cabinet discussions, reflecting the government’s commitment to resolving this issue. Additionally, the matter has been addressed in meetings with other key government officials, showcasing the collective effort to improve the energy sector.



Tavakoli also pointed out that the increased focus on managing energy consumption and production has transformed what was once seen as a serious challenge into a valuable opportunity. The issue of energy imbalance has now become a national concern, which has prompted coordinated efforts across various government ministries, including the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and the Planning and Budget Organization.



Despite the challenges faced by the NIGC, Tavakoli praised the effective management of gas production and consumption this year. This success marks a shift in the country’s approach to energy resource management, raising hopes for continued progress and improved energy stability in the future.

