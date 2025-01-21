Panama President rejects trump's remarks on Panama Canal sovereignty

(MENAFN) Panama’s President Jose Mulino firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks regarding the Panama Canal, made during his inaugural speech on January 20. In his address, suggested that the US should “take back” control of the canal, which had been transferred to Panama in 1999 as part of a treaty that ended a long and contentious battle over its sovereignty. Trump claimed that Panama was overcharging American vessels using the canal and raised concerns about growing Chinese influence in the region.



In a strong response issued shortly after Trump’s swearing-in, Mulino stated that Panama would continue to exercise full control over the canal, which remains a vital international trade route linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. He emphasized that Panama had fought for generations to regain sovereignty over the waterway and that its management would remain under Panamanian jurisdiction, in accordance with the established neutrality of the canal.



MENAFN21012025000045016953ID1109111763