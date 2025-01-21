Medvedev criticizes Biden's Ukraine policies as harmful to US-Russia relations

(MENAFN) Outgoing US President Joe Biden’s tenure was characterized by an “obsession” with Ukraine, which, according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, caused damage within the United States and further strained relations with Russia.



Medvedev, now serving as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, made these remarks on his Telegram channel on Monday. He criticized Biden’s leadership, claiming that the US president's policies regarding Ukraine intensified tensions with Russia and left behind a “crisis legacy” that has strained Moscow-Washington relations.



Medvedev warned that Biden’s approach has created a diplomatic divide that may take decades to resolve, and questioned whether normalization of relations between the two countries is even possible or necessary. “While Biden’s problem was his confused state of mind, the fault of his administration was deliberately leaving a terrible legacy of crisis on the Russian track to their successors,” Medvedev stated. “The time bombs of Biden-era decisions will keep ticking for a very long time, which is why communication will be extremely difficult.”



Medvedev also suggested that Biden’s focus on Ukraine began during his vice presidency under Barack Obama but turned into an obsession during his presidency, further complicating US-Russia relations and contributing to the ongoing diplomatic challenges between the two nations.

