Qatar Attends Meeting Of GCC Permanent Committee For Women's Affairs In Bahrain

Manama: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Social Development and Family (MSDF), has participated in the second meeting of the Permanent Committee for Women's Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held at the headquarters of the Supreme Council for Women, in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Qatar was represented in the meeting by Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at MSDF, Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani.

The Committee's mandate comes within the framework of coordinating the joint efforts of the GCC countries on women's issues, strengthening cooperation and ties with the sisterly Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, coordinating positions and unifying visions regarding everything related to women's affairs, empowering them, and enhancing their progress and leadership.

The meeting reviewed the decision of the Ministerial Council in session (162), (Kuwait: November 28, 2024) regarding the joint Gulf action strategy for women's affairs in the GCC countries (2024 - 2030), which was adopted at the tenth meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Social Development Affairs in the GCC countries held in Doha in September 2024.

It addressed the proposals of the General Secretariat regarding starting to develop executive procedures for the axes of the strategy through the cooperation of all member states in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The meeting also discussed the full vision prepared by GCC General Secretariat in cooperation with the State of Kuwait, regarding the side event concerned with women at the level of the GCC countries within the framework of the upcoming session of the meetings of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations scheduled to be held in New York City next March, which aims to shed light on the pivotal role of GCC women in the fields of modern technology and review their most prominent achievements and their impact on the digital transformation process.