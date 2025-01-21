Vitafloor Revolutionizes Equestrian Facility Design With Advanced Wellness & Performance Equipment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vitafloor Introduces Cutting-Edge Solutions to Enhance Equestrian Facility Design and Horse Wellness

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Custom barn and equestrian facility builders are now equipped with groundbreaking solutions from Vitafloor , a leader in equine wellness and performance equipment. With a strong commitment to enhancing the functionality and aesthetic appeal of equestrian spaces, Vitafloor's products are designed to meet the demands of both private horse owners and commercial equestrian centers.

The company's innovative offerings are setting new standards for facility design by integrating advanced technology with aesthetic versatility. Builders are now able to incorporate state-of-the-art equipment that improves horse health and performance, while also boosting the overall value and sophistication of any equestrian project.

Vitafloor's product range includes a variety of solutions such as durable horse exercisers, cutting-edge arena irrigation systems, treadmills with minimal maintenance, advanced stall lighting that mimics natural sunlight, solariums with infrared, UV, and LED RGB options, and much more. The company is also renowned for its safety-conscious designs, such as polyethylene safety walls, and vibrating floors that enhance equine wellness during rehabilitation and conditioning.

In addition to offering high-performance equipment, Vitafloor also provides customization options, including full roofs and track covers for horse exercisers, and steel structures for enhanced protection. Their innovative Rain Train irrigation system ensures optimal arena conditions with minimal labor while the Safety Wall ensures that both horse and rider stay safe in the ring.

"More and more builders and designers are looking for ways to include the latest amenities that focus on improving horse health and performance," said Holm Oostveen, Owner and President at Vitafloor.“Our equipment is designed to not only make facilities more functional but also give clients a real advantage in the equestrian world.”

Vitafloor's products have been embraced by builders looking to create high-end, functional designs that appeal to serious equestrian professionals. The equipment is tailored to meet the needs of a wide variety of facilities, from private barns to large commercial centers, ensuring a seamless fit and maximizing the potential of every space.

Vitafloor's headquarters, located just 30 minutes from the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, FL, positions the company to provide exceptional service and support to builders and equestrian professionals across the region. With over 20 years of expertise, Vitafloor continues to develop industry-leading solutions that set the bar for equestrian facility design.

To explore how Vitafloor can elevate your next equestrian project, visit Vitafloor Custom Builders or contact us at (352) 486-7369 or ....

About Vitafloor:

Vitafloor is a trusted name in equine wellness and performance equipment, known for providing innovative solutions that enhance the health, performance, and safety of horses. With a commitment to quality and continuous improvement, Vitafloor's products are used by top equestrian professionals around the world.

