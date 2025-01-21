Kia India Unveils Facelifted EV6 At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 17th Jan 2025: Kia India, a leading mass premium carmaker, unveiled the new EV6 at Bharat Mobility Global 2025. Kia India also announced that bookings for the new Kia EV6 start today, marking another milestone in the brand's electric journey.



The new Kia EV6 continues to set the standard for safety, equipped with our ADAS 2.0 package, which includes 27 advanced safety and driver assistance features. As compared to previous EV6 we have added five additional ADAS 2.0 features – Front Collisions Avoidance assist (FCA) – City/Pedestrian/Cyclist/Junction Turning, Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) – Junction crossing, Forward Collision Avoidance– Lane Assist Change (FCA) – Oncoming & Side, Forward Collision Avoidance assist (FCA) – Evasive Steering and Lane Follow Assist (LFA). These features are derived from the cutting-edge technology from our flagship model, EV9 and include improvements to collision safety, structural rigidity, and enhanced occupant protection. With the added strength and enhanced ADAS package, you can drive with confidence, knowing that the EV6 is designed to protect.



The EV9 stands as Kia's flagship electric SUV, setting new standards for technology and innovation in the automotive industry, globally. Having crowned as the prestigious WCOTY 2024, the vehicle is powered by a 99.8 kWh battery, the EV9 offers an impressive range of up to 561 km on a single charge, making it suitable for both city commutes and long-distance travel. Its ultra-fast charging capability allows the battery to recharge from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes with a 350kW DC charger.



Kia India is also showcasing its legacy of pushing boundaries by seamlessly harmonizing global technology, luxurious design, and sustainable engineering with its product range including the newly debuted Kia Syros. The immersive display at Bharat Mobility pavilion aligns with Kia India's commitment to driving the future of automotive excellence while supporting India's vision for a sustainable and innovative transportation ecosystem.



Mr. Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India, said, "At Kia India, we are committed to driving positive change in the automotive industry. Since the EV6 first hit the roads, it has garnered widespread admiration, growing in popularity and strengthening its global reputation. Today as we unveil the new EV6 we are sure that it will redefine the electric mobility standards with its latest hi-tech innovations.



Mr. Lee further added,” Our participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 underscores this commitment, where we are proud to unveil the new EV6, a key step in our journey towards carbon neutrality. With it, we are taking a bold stride in offering environmentally conscious, next-generation technology to Indian consumers.”



At the Auto Expo, Kia will showcase cutting-edge technology with several key demonstrations highlighting our commitment to innovation and sustainability. In the electrification segment, the E-Vision concept will offer an immersive visual experience, powered by the E-GMP platform and 4th Gen Battery technology. Additionally, the Kia Smart Home will provide a connected home experience, featuring outdoor seating powered by the EV9's Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities.



The Hi-Tech segment will feature the Kia Connected World, an immersive Q&A game where visitors can drive through the Kia Smart City, answering questions to earn prizes, while experiencing Kia Connect 2.0, OTA updates, and ADAS technology. An exhibit showcasing over-the-air software updates will provide insight into Kia's tech engagement, including the controller OTA updates. The Syros Smart Drive Experience will offer a virtual drive experience in a real car simulator, showcasing the inspiring drive program. Digital and AI engagements include the My Kia Life, an AI-powered photo booth allowing visitors to capture their selfies and enter the virtual world of Kia, and My Kia Getaway, an AI-powered video generator that creates personalized driving videos. Lastly, the Carnival de Lounge will provide a premium experience, highlighting Kia's luxury and design leadership with leather calligraphy, coffee brewing, and high-end imagery.



New Kia EV6: Redefining electric luxury with power, performance, and innovation

Kia's new EV6 is an electrifying leap forward, with more style, power, and technology than ever before. As the refreshed version of Kia's first-ever dedicated EV, the vehicle offers significant upgrades that reinforce its position as one of the most advanced electric vehicles in the market.



On the design front, the model features a sportier and more aggressive front end, in line with Kia's signature Opposites United design language. With up to 15 enhancements, including the new signature Star Map lighting with connected DRLs, a front GT-Line styling bumper, 19-inch glossy finish alloy wheels, and star-map LED rear combination lamps, the new EV6 is bolder, sharper, and more dynamic than its predecessor.



Inside, the new EV6 offers an even more premium and spacious cabin. New features, such as the double D-cut steering wheel with hands-on detection technology, elevate the driving experience and ensure comfort and safety. The vehicle also impresses with its upgraded performance. It now features a powerful 84-kWh battery, offering an impressive range of over 650 km, a significant improvement from the previous 77.4 kWh. With a power output of 325 PS and 605 Nm of torque, the refreshed EV6 delivers an exhilarating driving experience, while its 350-kW fast charger enables a rapid charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.



Safety has always been a priority for Kia, and the new EV6 is no exception. Equipped with the ADAS 2.0 package, it offers 27 advanced safety and driver assistance features, including 5 new autonomous features. These include FCA 2.0 - Junction Turning, which detects oncoming traffic while turning at intersections, and FCA 2.0 - Junction Crossing that prevents collisions when crossing through junctions. Additionally, FCA 2.0 - Lane Change Assist and FCA 2.0 - Evasive Steering Assist provide an extra layer of protection during lane changes and emergency maneuvers, ensuring a smooth, safe drive-in unexpected situation. The vehicle also comes with LFA 2.0 - Lane Follow Assist, which helps maintain proper lane positioning, reducing the risk of accidents caused by unintentional lane departure. Collectively, these features make the new EV6 one of the safest electric vehicles on Indian roads.



Not leaving the tech behind, the new EV6 features a dual 31.2cm (12.3-inch) panoramic curved display, integrating Kia's next-generation infotainment system- the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit. The vehicle is also equipped with Kia Connect 2.0, allowing Kia Connect Diagnostics and Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates. Additionally, Digital Key 2.0 (featuring Ultra-Wideband technology) transforms a compatible smartphone into a virtual key, offering a new level of convenience.



Kia EV9: A new World of Innovation

The Kia EV9 introduces advanced technology with Kia Connect 2.0, offering seamless connectivity with smart devices, real-time updates, and remote vehicle control. Over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure continuous software enhancements without a dealership visit, while 44 remote diagnostic controllers monitor the car's performance. The Digital Key 2.0 allows owners to unlock and start the vehicle using their smartphones, and the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature lets users power devices on the go.



Designed with the 'Opposites United' philosophy, the EV9 boasts a futuristic angular design and a digital pattern lighting grille. Its digital features include a Trinity panoramic display, combining three HD screens for a comprehensive and intuitive driving experience. With over 27 Autonomous ADAS features, multi-collision brakes, vehicle stability management, and a 10-airbag system, the EV9 prioritizes both convenience and safety for all occupants.





About Kia India



In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity,“Movement that Inspires” aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched five vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Carnival, the Sonet, the Carens, and the EV6. Kia India has completed almost 1.6 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 700 touchpoints across 300 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.

Company :-Value360 Communications

User :- Shweta Vishwambaran

Email :...