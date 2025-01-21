AAFT Achieves Historic Milestone- 123Rd Batch Inaugurated With Grandeur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Asian Academy of and Television (AAFT) has once again set a global benchmark by inaugurating its 123rd batch of students, cementing its status as a trailblazer in creative arts education. This remarkable achievement makes AAFT the first and only creative institute in the world to reach such a milestone.



“We are creating a new world record today, surpassing our own past achievements. AAFT has become a beacon of excellence, with 31 years of experience and a solid foundation in creative education. Our journey has earned us the distinction of being the best creative learning center globally and India's first skill development center in creative courses,” said Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, during the inauguration.



AAFT's unparalleled commitment to innovation and quality in education is reflected in its nine world records, adding significant value to its reputation as a leader in creative learning.



The prestigious event was graced by distinguished guests, including: Maj. Rajan Kochar, Vice Chairman National Council of News and Broadcasting, Vikram Anand Singh, Founder and Producer of Being Creative Organization, Nouf Khairath, Founder and Director of Melo G Entertainment, and Anupama Bhardhwaj, Writer and Social Worker



Their presence added prestige to the momentous occasion, inspiring students to pursue their creative ambitions. Yogesh Mishra Dean AAFT paid vote of thanks.



AAFT continues to set new standards in creative arts education, empowering its students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the dynamic world of media and entertainment.



