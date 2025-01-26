US May Set A 'Very Large Bounty' On Taliban Leaders, Says Secretary Of State Rubio

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, has warned the that if reports of American citizens being detained are true, the U.S. will place a bounty on Taliban leaders larger than the one for Osama bin Laden.

On Sunday, January 26, Rubio wrote on his“X” account that the Taliban might be holding more American hostages than previously reported.

Rubio's statement follows reports of the Taliban allegedly holding American citizens hostage. In a message posted on his“X” account on Sunday, Rubio emphasized,“Just hearing the Taliban is holding more American hostages than has been reported. If this is true, we will have to immediately place a VERY BIG bounty on their top leaders, maybe even bigger than the one we had on Bin Laden.”

This bold statement has garnered extensive coverage in international media, fueling speculation about potential U.S. actions against the Taliban.

Tensions between Washington and the Taliban have escalated following recent prisoner exchanges. In the closing days of Joe Biden's administration, the Taliban released American citizens Ryan Corbitt and William McKinty in exchange for Khan Mohammad, a Taliban prisoner sentenced to life in a U.S. prison in 2006 on drug-related terrorism charges.

The potential announcement of financial rewards for Taliban leaders could significantly impact Afghanistan's security and political landscape. It may also escalate tensions between the Taliban and the United States, potentially leading to increased conflict within Afghanistan.

Rubio's threat sends a clear message to the global community that the U.S. is prepared to adopt stricter measures against the Taliban, especially if reports of additional hostage-taking are confirmed.

As the situation unfolds, Rubio's proposed actions reflect a shift toward a more aggressive U.S. stance against the Taliban. This approach could lead to heightened international pressure on the group while simultaneously increasing the risk of further instability in Afghanistan.

