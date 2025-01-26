Trump's tariff threats targeting Canada, China, Mexico escalate global trade tensions

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump's tariff threats targeting Canada, China, and Mexico have escalated global trade tensions, although he has yet to announce specific plans. Trump, who took office on Monday, had promised during his campaign to implement tariffs immediately. However, no decisive actions have been taken, providing temporary relief to investors and fostering a sense of optimism in the markets.



In November, had stated his intention to impose a 25 percent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada. Since assuming office, he has indicated that he is still considering the move, with a potential decision expected by February 1. These tariff threats are linked to broader economic disputes, including disagreements over immigration and drug trafficking issues. Trump has accused both Mexico and Canada of enabling illegal immigration and allowing fentanyl, a potent opioid, to enter the US.



During his inauguration, Trump vowed to implement sweeping changes across multiple sectors, including a comprehensive review of the US trade system. He promised to introduce tariffs on foreign countries to benefit American citizens. On his first day in office, Trump signed a series of executive orders related to energy and immigration and issued a memorandum instructing federal agencies to review trade policies under his "America First Trade Policy."



The memorandum directs agencies to investigate unfair trade practices and foreign exchange policies, with a deadline for reporting by April 1.

