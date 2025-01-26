OpenAI unveils new AI tool called Operator

(MENAFN) OpenAI, the creator of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, has launched a new artificial intelligence tool called Operator. This tool is designed to assist users with a variety of tasks, such as planning vacations, making reservations, and ordering groceries. Operator is capable of performing a wide range of repetitive tasks that would typically be carried out through a web browser. Currently, the tool is available to "Pro" users in the United States, accessible through operator.chatgpt.com.



The new AI tool is expected to evolve as it learns from its interactions with users. OpenAI plans to extend the functionality of Operator to include "Plus," "Team," and "Enterprise" users in the future, with the goal of integrating these capabilities directly into the ChatGPT platform. This integration will allow users to benefit from a more seamless and comprehensive experience when using ChatGPT.



Operator is equipped with reasoning abilities that allow it to self-correct if it encounters difficulties or makes mistakes. This feature aims to provide users with a smooth and efficient experience. The tool is designed to be collaborative, offering assistance when needed while still giving users control over the process.



In addition to its core functions, Operator can navigate websites, type, and click buttons, expanding the range of tasks it can handle. This versatility makes it a useful tool for users looking to automate repetitive online activities and streamline their digital interactions.

