CN Logistics Launches Regular Charter Flights Between Ezhou, China And Milan, Italy Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130) is pleased to announce the launch of regular international charter flights between Ezhou, Hubei Province, China and Milan, Italy on 19 January. This service provides enhanced logistics solutions for import-export businesses between the two regions, marking another milestone for CN Express ' air charter transport solutions.



The first flight of the“Ezhou-Milan” route was operated by a Boeing 767 freighter operated by Georgian Gio Air. Mr. Lau Shek Yau, Founder, Chairman and Executive Director of CN Logistics and Cargo Service Group, Mr. Fang Meng, Deputy General Manager of Wuhan Financial Holdings, General Manager and Vice Chairman of Changjiang River International Trade and Mr. You Jun, Chairman of Huahu Supply Chain attended the inaugural ceremony at Ezhou Huahu International Airport on January 19.

The newly launched charter service is a crucial part of the strategic partnership with Wuhan Financial Holdings Changmao Group Limited ("Wuhan Financial Holdings") and Hubei International Logistics Airport Limited ("Hubei International Logistics"). According to the agreement, the Group will utilize its airfreight forwarding network to provide 2 to 3 charter flights between Ezhou and Milan per week to prominent Chinese eCommerce platforms and various large enterprises, covering multi-sectors including eCommerce, high-tech electronic products, industrial products, high-end and affordable luxury clothing and red wine. This aims to foster bilateral trade while helping business in expanding overseas operation by reducing costs and improving efficiency. Building upon the "Ezhou-Milan" route, the Group and the Partners plan to gradually extend services coverage to other European countries and the Middle East and African regions, with long-term plans to establish joint warehouses in these regions to facilitate the exchange of quality products with Ezhou.



Mr. Lau Shek Yau, Chairman and Executive Director of CN Logistics , said "We are honored to collaborate with Wuhan Financial Holdings and Hubei International Logistics to promote Ezhou's external trade exchanges and build a business ecosystem that benefits the society across multiple industries and regions. Bolstered by its strategic location, Ezhou has become the hub for China's eCommerce and logistics industries. On the grand day of departure, we witnessed the efficient processing capabilities of Ezhou Huahu Airport, which completed all aspects of customs clearance, cargo loading, and takeoff in a short time. We believe launching the Milan route is just the first step. With the support of our Partners, CN Logistics will launch more routes connecting Ezhou with other regions, particularly the Middle East and Africa. This will enable the Group to achieve synergies with our parent company providing customers with competitive and efficient logistics solutions while rapidly expanding our business presence in the Middle East and African regions."





