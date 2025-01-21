President Donald Trump's Executive Orders: Birthright Citizenship, WHO Exit, And More Full List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President Donald issued a flurry of executive orders and directives as he sought to put his stamp on his new US administration soon after taking oath of office on Monday, January 20. The orders signed on Day 1 covers issues ranging from to criminal pardons and immigration.

Signing a flurry of executive orders is a usual practice for an incoming President soon after taking oath. In his first term as 45th President of United States , Trump had signed 220 executive orders. Joe Biden signed as many as 160 orders as of December 20, 2024 in his term that expired on Monday.

Trump signed roughly 200 executive actions, memoranda and proclamations on his first day in office, undoing Biden administration mandates and implementing his "America first" policies, according to CBS news.

The executive orders grant a president the ability to exercise authority without requiring Congressional approval . However, their effectiveness is subject to certain limitations too and some face challenges in courts.

Here is a list of executive orders signed by Donald Trump:

1- Pardons : President Trump pardoned about 1,500 people who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt that was seen to prevent lawmakers from certifying his 2020 election defeat. Trump had lost to Joe Biden in 2020 US Presidential Elections.

"We hope they come out tonight, frankly," Trump said. "We're expecting it" said President Trump adding that six defendants would have their sentences shortened.

President Trump signed orders declaring illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border a national emergency, designating criminal cartels as terrorist organisations, and targeting automatic birthright citizenship for US.-born children of immigrants in the country illegally.