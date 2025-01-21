Game Changer Box Office Collectin Day 11: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Movie Loses Momentum On 2Nd Monday, Earns...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer Collection Day 11: Charan's first solo release after SS Rajamouli's RRR is struggling to maintain momentum after entering second week. Game Changer collected an estimated ₹1 crore on Monday, January 21.

Game Changer earned an estimated ₹2.6 crore on Sunday. The movie collection dropped more than 50% next day and fell to ₹1 crore. So far, the movie has earned an estimated ₹126.40 crore (India Net), accordng to Sacnilk. Here are all the details about Game Changer Box Office Collection on 11th day.

Ram Charan's movie has earned an estimated ₹126.36 crore (India net) and ₹149.3 crore (India gross). The political drama's worldwide earnings stood at ₹179.55 crore. Game Changer's Sunday collection breakdown showcases that it earned an estimated ₹1.86 crore, ₹13 lakh, ₹6 lakh, and ₹1 lakh from its Telugu , Tamil, Hindi and Kannada versions, respectively.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 11: Occupancy

The movie witnessed a total of 14.55% Telugu occupancy on Monday. It witnessed heightened interest in night shows, especially in cities like Kochi, Vishakapatnam, Karimnagar, etc.

The movie has been directed by S Shankar and produced by Dil Ru under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Released on January 10, the movie was anticipated to steal the spotlight from Pushpa 2 which is ruling movie theatres since December . Game Changer managed to make big gains at box office during its first week, but failed to retain momentum.

Apart from Ram Charan Teja, Game Changer also features Kiara Advan , S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

The political action film marks renowned filmmaker S Shankar's foray in Telugu cinema after directing several commercially-successful Tamil titles such as“Indian”,“Anniyan”,“Sivaji: The Boss”,“Enthiran” and“2.0”.