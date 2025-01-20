QF, King's Foundation To Establish Four Urban Development Pilot Projects Around World

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A new partnership between Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future and the King's Foundation, a UK charity founded by King Charles III, will establish four urban development pilot projects in India, Guyana, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania.



The two-year collaboration – announced by QF Vice-Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, and representatives from the King's Foundation at an event at the charity's headquarters, Dumfries House, Scotland – reflects both institutions' shared belief in the importance of traditional knowledge to foster environmental sustainability, drive local economic growth, and build strong and resilient communities.



During a formal discussion at Dumfries House, the King's Foundation outlined its work in addressing urbanisation, climate change, and biodiversity loss, followed by a discussion on sustainable development and the role of indigenous knowledge – a key element of the agreement between the QF and the King's Foundation.



After the discussion, King Charles III, Royal Founding President of the Foundation, joined attendees for a short reception.



Dignitaries present at the launch of the partnership were Sierra Leone President Julius Maada and First Lady Fatima Maada, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, Tanzania's High Commissioner to the UK Mbelwa Brighton Kairuki, Guyana's Minister for Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Savitri Parag, and Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, founder of Dhun, India.



The four projects, selected to represent traditional sustainability practices in different regions, will demonstrate how cultural heritage can inform architectural design and construction in the face of contemporary challenges, informing sustainable urban planning.



The insights gained from these projects in India, Guyana, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania will be shared with countries that face similar challenges, including Qatar.



“Our partnership with the King's Foundation stands on a shared belief: that the timeless wisdom of traditional knowledge, shaped by generations in harmony with nature, holds the key to building a sustainable future for our world,” said HE Sheikha Hind.“In safeguarding the cultural heritage of these four countries, we are also safeguarding the invaluable knowledge and transforming it into a living resource for sustainable development.”



“We are looking forward to bringing our work in building sustainable communities and transforming lives to this new partnership,” said King's Foundation chief executive Kristina Murrin.“We have a long history of promoting traditional knowledge and skills to inform our future and how we build our towns and cities, which means we can hit the ground running on this range of new projects.”



Aligning with its role in leading sustainability-focused research and policy within Qatar and beyond, Earthna will work with the King's Foundation to develop the four pilot projects, provide research and policy expertise, and access to educational partnerships and capacity.



Each project will demonstrate how traditional construction methods and materials can be used in modern settings; educate target groups – including local populations, craftspeople, students, and the local urban design community – about the importance of traditional knowledge in sustainable development; and increase international understanding of the value of such knowledge to environmental sustainability, cultural heritage, and economic development.



They will also create economic, tourism, and knowledge exchange opportunities between the projects' home countries and Qatar.



The project in Tanzania will focus on the recognition and restoration of the iconic Zanzibar Doors in the Unesco World Heritage site Stone Town, and on setting up sustainable timber supply chains.



In India, lessons will be learned and shared from Dhun, a development in Jaipur that has restored 500 acres of denuded and degraded land into a thriving ecosystem.



In Guyana, the partnership will support a project to research and develop a demonstration building near restored mangroves in the city of Georgetown's waterfront, using traditional design principles and local materials.



The Sierra Leone-based project will test sustainable construction that has been inspired by traditional knowledge while protecting the natural landscapes in the city of Bo, helping to inform urban planning in this rapidly growing city.



Based on lessons learned and evidence gained from all four projects, research publications will be compiled to document best practices and policy recommendations for countries across the world.



The projects are designed to act as a template for how, through using local materials that are in harmony with natural ecosystems, traditional knowledge in sustainable urban development creates stronger and resilient communities, while also creating economic opportunities through products, training, and eco-tourism.



These four projects will be showcased at the upcoming second edition of the Earthna Summit, to be held in Doha on April 22-23.

MENAFN20012025000067011011ID1109110590