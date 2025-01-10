SEED Secures Investment From Sui Foundation To Build A 100M-User Web3 Gaming Ecosystem On Sui

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Panama, Panama, January 10th, 2025, Chainwire

Despite the billions invested in Web3 gaming as a key catalyst for mass adoption, the faces significant challenges from complicated onboarding to unsustainable growth. While Telegram Miniapps have gained traction as a promising solution, their shallow gameplay and lack of on-chain integration are major barriers for them to sustain. This is where SEED will stand out, combining engaging gameplay with true on-chain integration.

SEED has secured a strategic investment from Sui Foundation , the organization dedicated to promoting the growth of the Sui blockchain, to unlock its transformative potential in Web3 gaming. This collaboration is focused on building a next-generation on-chain gaming ecosystem that combines sustainability, scalability, and innovation. United by a shared vision, SEED and Sui seek to pioneer the first sustainable Web3 gaming ecosystem on Sui with 100 million users and establish a 'blueprint' for the future of Web3 games.

With over 60 million users, SEED App isn't just looking for scalability and low fees. With the support of Sui Foundation, SEED will gain an opportunity to co-build and shape the future of mass-user gaming, a key area for blockchain growth. On Sui, SEED becomes an important part of the Sui ecosystem, working closely with a supportive team to research, innovate, and grow together.

Strategic Investment and Ecosystem Growth

From a Telegram Miniapp, SEED is transforming into a mass messenger-based on-chain gaming ecosystem centered around a groundbreaking game inspired by the global appeal of Pokémon Go. Enhanced with VR, AI, and true on-chain logic, the next version of SEED will offer immersive gameplay fully connected to the blockchain, surpassing the shallow mechanics of current Miniapps.

Beyond its flagship game, SEED's vision extends further. The two companies will support a durable ecosystem of games and applications through the SEED Combinator Program for startups, creating a self-sustaining Web3 ecosystem. Furthermore, this collaboration includes a commitment to jointly research fully on-chain games, develop advanced tools and infrastructure for builders, and host initiative programs to support developers within the ecosystem.







From the leading Play-to-Earn Telegram Miniapp with over 60 million players, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications at unrivaled speed and low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, users can visit

