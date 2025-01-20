Mark Zuckerberg Caught 'Ogling' Jeff Bezos' 'Inappropriately Dressed' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez During Trump Inauguration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald took oath as US President on Monday - with some of the world's richest businessmen in attendance. But as millions tuned in to watch the ceremony, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and journalist Lauren Sánchez went for all the wrong reasons. Visuals shared showed the founder 'ogling' Jeff Bezos' fiancée during the event - with many panning her choice of clothes.

“This is the most normal thing I have ever seen Zuckerberg do,” joked one X user.

“I would hate for this picture of Mark Zuckerberg staring down the shirt of Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez during Donald Trump's inauguration to go viral. Would be such a shame for Zuck,” jibed another.

Others appeared to find merit in recent rumours that suggest Mark Zuckerberg will be getting divorced in the coming months. The unverified claim has persisted alongside claims that the billionaire businessman has undergone a 'midlife crisis' makeover. It is pertinent to note that Priscilla Chan had also accompanied her husband to the inaugural ceremony at Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

“The person who predicted Zuckerberg is getting a divorce was definitely onto something,” opined another social media user.

(With inputs from agencies)