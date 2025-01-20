Donald Trump Inauguration: 'Where Is Michelle Obama' Trends Online As Barack Obama Attends Event Alone

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With candidate Donald sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at US Capitol Rotunda on 20 January, former US President Barack was seen walking into the inauguration ceremony alone, giving rise to the rumours about his separation with wife Michelle Obama.

The speculation surrounding the couple's split and possible divorce intensified following it was confirmed that the former first lady will not attend Trump's inauguration.

This is not the first time Michelle has skipped an official event , supposed to attend with their husband. Earlier, she skipped former US president Jimmy Carter's funeral this month.

After the former president entered the Capitol Rotunda alone as other former presidents walked in with their spouses, 'Where is Michelle Obama' started trending on Google.

What speculations say?

According to several speculations on social media one prominent one is Barack and Michelle Obama separation rumours. Both have been together since 1989, when they started dating and married by 1992. The couple has two daughters together. No official explanation was given for Michelle's absence from Trump's inauguration.

Some believe the absence of Michelle marked her opposition to Trump's victory.

While a few reports claim that former US President Barack Obama and his wife now live as“just friends.” An insider quoted by RadarOnline claimed,“The Obamas are having a tough time, there's no doubt about that. The Aniston 'affair' attention was unwanted, and Michelle felt let down by it all. The reality is, they're more like friends at the moment. The spark has gone, and they're simply going through the motions.”

On Michelle's birthday, Obama had recently shared a heartfelt note , along with a picture of the two holding hands across a table.“Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama.. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!” Obama wrote.

Born on 17 January 1964, Michelle Obama celebrated her 61st birthday.

Here's a few social media reactions:

One wrote,“If you're upset about Michelle Obama's decision not to attend Donald Trump's inauguration, wait until I tell you about the time Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the election he lost, plotted a coup & incited an insurrection before deciding not to attend Joe Biden's.”

Another wrote,“Trump did not attend the Biden inaugural ceremony-becoming the first outgoing president to not attend since Andrew Johnson in 1869. So shut the fuck up about Michelle Obama not attending Trumps inauguration.”

A third wrote,“Obama without Michelle is Michelle's way of admitting she hates America. She should self-deport.”

A fourth said,“It's so funny to watch MAGA freak out over Michelle Obama not attending Trump's inauguration. Like, guys... you do realize Donald Trump didn't go to Biden's, right? Not a single member of the Trump family attended. Save your fake outrage.”

With agency inputs.