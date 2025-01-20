UK Is Going To Introduce Digital Driver's Licenses
1/20/2025 3:13:00 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The UK government plans to introduce digital driver's licenses
through a new smartphone app, Azernews
reports.
These digital licenses can be used as identity documents for
various purposes, such as buying alcoholic beverages, voting in
elections, or boarding domestic flights. While physical driver's
licenses will still be issued, drivers will have the option to
voluntarily choose a digital license instead.
A government spokesperson emphasized that the initiative is part
of a broader commitment to make people's lives easier and transform
public services through the use of technology. The digital driver's
license will not only provide convenience but also enhance
security, as it could feature advanced encryption and biometric
verification to reduce the risk of fraud.
In addition, the move reflects a growing trend toward
digitization in the UK, with several other services, such as
passports and ID cards, already being explored for digital
versions. Experts predict that this initiative could pave the way
for further digital innovations in public services, potentially
making processes like healthcare access, voting, and travel even
more streamlined in the future.
The rollout of digital licenses will likely be phased, starting
with a pilot program, as the government works to ensure the system
is secure and user-friendly. Additionally, the app may integrate
features like real-time updates for changes in driver's license
status or expiration, making it even more convenient for users.
