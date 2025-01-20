(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Covvi unveils 'futuristic' robotic hand that 'pushes new technological boundaries'

January 20, 2025 by David Edwards

Prosthetics development company Covvi has revealed a futuristic, robotic hand that the company says“pushes new technological boundaries”.

The launch looks to bring the“ground-breaking” Covvi Hand, which the company describes as“a state-of-the-art multi-articulated hand able to complete complex tasks”, to the robotics sector.

Since 2017, Covvi's dedicated team of engineers and developers, have created an advanced prosthetic hand with the ability to form intricate grips mimicking those made by the human form. The Covvi Hand continues to be used by people with limb loss and limb differences around the world, and is currently supporting the rehabilitation of troops in Ukraine.

The new Covvi Robotic Hand has been developed by that same highly experienced team, with a commitment to drive industry forward and push the technological advancements already made by Covvi, into robotics.

Covvi hopes that businesses from a wide range of industries, as well as academic and research-based settings, can use the functional and robust robotic hand, to perform various activities with speed and efficiency, embracing the capabilities of the next-generation device.

Simon Pollard, Covvi CEO, says:“Bringing Covvi's advanced technology to the world of robotics as well as prosthetics, has the chance to bring major advancements to the industry.

“Using a multi-articulated hand not only improves and upgrades existing robotic set ups, but also means that fewer people will be subject to dangerous or hazardous situations. With the launch of Covvi Robotics, we know that we can transform industrial and learning settings around the world.”

Operators will be able to control the movement of the hand in a number of different ways to perform precise tasks across a range of settings. From pre-set grips for specific motions, to being able to individually position all five fingers, operators will have fine-tuned command over the dexterous robotic system.

The Covvi Robotic Hand is fitted with the ability to be manned through teleoperation, allowing for it to be operated at a distance. Meaning that when the hand is fitted to robots in remote or dangerous environments, it can be operated safely by a controller in a separate room or place.

The hand can also be integrated with robotic arm systems, further improving the capabilities of existing robotic configurations, upgrading from the use of simple grippers to a highly functional hand that can complete more complex functions.

Covvi is accredited with both ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 standards, providing customers with confidence that the Covvi Hand is meeting the highest merits of quality. This means that Covvi products are consistently safe, reliable, and effective for its customers.

The hand has been developed and manufactured in full compliance to ISO 9001:2015. Adhering to these standards, Covvi ensures that every aspect of product development, from design to manufacturing, is aligned with high quality and efficiency.

The Covvi Robotic Hand has been rigorously developed and tested to meet the highest expectations of operators. As Covvi continues to change the lives of prosthetics users around the world, we the launch from Covvi Robotics, the technology innovators look to also transform industrial and learning settings globally.