Cancer Biopsy Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 60.92 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.81%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A biopsy is a procedure where a small amount of tissue is extracted for examination under a microscope. In the case of a core biopsy, radiologists employ a needle to extract a sample from the lung tumor for diagnostic purposes. In this technique, the healthcare provider frequently employs a chest CT scan or a specialized X-ray machine to precisely direct the needle. Research studies have determined that CT-guided core needle biopsies are a comparatively safer and well-established method for obtaining tumor samples with a higher yield than traditional biopsies, particularly for detecting EGFR mutation during screening.

Market Dynamics

Advent of Liquid Biopsy Drives the Global Market

In the upcoming years, the liquid biopsy market is predicted to grow significantly, primarily driven by biopharmaceutical manufacturers and genomic data analysis companies. These companies are expected to make growing investments and implement strategic initiatives. In early 2018, Seven Bridges Genomics, a company specializing in biomedical data analysis, revealed its intention to venture into the liquid biopsy market . These emerging companies are likely to collaborate with established participants in the liquid biopsy industry, such as SOPHiA Genetics, QIAGEN Bioinformatics, Agilent Technologies, and Fabric Genomics. This trend is anticipated to further support the overall expansion of the cancer biopsy market.

Advancements in Quality and Payment of Genetic Cancer Tests Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The significance of cancer diagnostic tests is paramount for healthcare professionals, doctors, and physicians in order to develop tailored therapeutic strategies for individual patients. Payments related to cancer tests are crucial for patients diagnosed with cancer or exhibiting a predisposition to cancer. As a result, commercial manufacturers and new market players are increasingly prioritizing the development of top-notch cancer testing solutions. This trend offers a profitable opportunity to grow the cancer biopsy industry. Moreover, the rising demand for liquid biopsy-based diagnostics can be primarily attributed to a heightened focus on the affordability and accuracy of cancer diagnostic testing.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global cancer biopsy market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Due to the substantial contribution of the U.S., the region is anticipated to sustain its dominant position throughout the projected period. Companies in this area primarily focus on developing and distributing innovative kits with applications for quick diagnostics. Moreover, the profitable tactics that the relevant government agencies have recommended have greatly contributed to the growing use of liquid biopsies in the United States. The FDA recently developed a framework that serves as the cornerstone for regulatory initiatives pertaining to liquid biopsy-based oncology diagnostics. Companion diagnostics, approval precedents, and enrichment biomarkers are all governed by this framework. The FDA approved the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment-created tests, which have improved the liquid biopsy regulatory pathways.

Key Highlights



The global cancer biopsy market size was valued at USD 30.96 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach from USD 33.38 billion in 2025 to USD 60.92 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Based on product, the global cancer biopsy market is segmented into instruments, kits consumables, and services. The kits and consumables segment dominates the global market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global cancer biopsy market is categorized into tissue biopsies, needle biopsies {Fine Needle Aspiration [FNA] and Core Needle Biopsy [CNB]} and Surgical Biopsies), liquid biopsies, and others. The tissue biopsies segment owns the highest market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global cancer biopsy market is categorized into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. The breast cancer segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant global cancer biopsy market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Qiagen N.V.Illumina, Inc.ANGLE PlcMyriad GeneticsHologic, Inc.DanaherHoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Biocept, Inc.Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.GRAIL, Inc.Exact Sciences CorporationThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Guardant HealthFreenome Holdings, Inc.Biodesix (Integrated Diagnostics)OncimmuneEpigenomics AG.

Recent Developments



July 2023 - QIAGEN announced the launch of the QIAseq Normalizer Kits, giving researchers a fast, convenient, and cost-effective method to pool different DNA libraries for best-quality results from next-generation sequencing (NGS) runs. June 2023 - QIAGEN announced that its variant interpretation and reporting software, QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI) Interpret, is being deployed as a part of a national initiative in Denmark to offer sequencing-based solutions for cancer patients.

Segmentation

By ProductInstrumentsKits and ConsumablesServicesBy TypeTissue BiopsiesNeedle Biopsies {Fine Needle Aspiration [FNA] and Core Needle Biopsy [CNB]} and Surgical Biopsies)Liquid BiopsiesOthersBy ApplicationsBreast CancerColorectal CancerCervical CancersLung CancersProstate CancersSkin CancersBlood CancersKidney CancersLiver CancersPancreatic CancersOvarian CancersOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East And AfricaLatin America

