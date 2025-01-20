Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 47: Allu Arjun Film Sees Drop In Collection, Lags Behind Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 47: It's been over a month since the Allu Arjun blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. After a bumper start, the movie has now slowed down, earning significantly less than Kangana Ranaut's newly released film 'Emergency'.
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' made a total collection of ₹1228.43 crore after 47 days of its theatrical run.
Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 47
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' earned less than a crore, minting ₹18 lakhs on Day 47, January 20, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The earnings are significantly less as compared to its previous day, when the movie minted ₹1.5 crore, with the bulk of its earnings coming from the Hindi version of the movie.
The same day, Kangana Ranaut starrer film 'Emergency' earned ₹46 lakhs.
Pushpa 2 collection
The Pushpa 2 movie, however, witnessed a slight revival during its seventh weekend (January 18-19), with collections increasing by 35 percent from ₹95 lakh on Friday to ₹1.10 crore on Saturday.
By Sunday (January 19), Pushpa 2 's earnings rose further to ₹1.18 crore. As per reports, the renewed interest can be credited to the release of an extended version on January 17, which added 20 minutes of new footage.
Is Pushpa 2 facing competition from new releases?
Although 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' continues to capture attention, new releases are also making waves at the Box Office, giving a stiff competition to the Allu Arjun blockbuster. Kangana Ranaut 's 'Emergency' led the weekend, grossing ₹4.35 crore on Sunday.
