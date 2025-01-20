عربي


Amir To Patronize Graduation Ceremony Of Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al-Ghanim Maritime Academy

1/20/2025 2:00:27 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will patronize the graduation ceremony of the third batch of students at the Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Ghanim Marine Academy in Al-Shamal, on Tuesday morning.

The Peninsula

