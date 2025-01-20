Amir To Patronize Graduation Ceremony Of Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al-Ghanim Maritime Academy

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will patronize the graduation ceremony of the third batch of students at the Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Ghanim Marine Academy in Al-Shamal, on Tuesday morning.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.