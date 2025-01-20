In Implementation Of Amir's Directives, Qatar Launches Land Bridge To Supply Gaza With Fuel
1/20/2025 2:00:27 PM
QNA
Doha: In implementation of the Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's directives, the State of Qatar has launched a land bridge to supply the Gaza Strip with 12,500,000 liters of fuel during the first 10 days of the ceasefire agreement, which entered into force, at a rate of 1,250,000 liters per day.
The Gaza Strip received Monday 25 trucks loaded with Qatar-funded fuel, via the Karem Salem crossing. The shipment provides electricity in hospitals and displacement shelters and for basic services.
Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad affirmed the move reflects the State of Qatar's firm position and continued support to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers.
Her Excellency stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in the enclave, renewing the State of Qatar's keenness to cooperate with all international partners to ensure the flow of aid into the Strip.
