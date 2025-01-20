Minister Of State For International Cooperation Holds Phone Call With UN Mideast Envoy And Humanitarian Coordinator For Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad held a phone call on Monday with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Middle East and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, shedding light on the joint efforts to support the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in light of the ceasefire agreement and exchanging the prisoners and hostages.

The call also discussed the mechanisms to ensure the effective and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid to meet the urgent needs of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to mobilize support and enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza, and to take practical steps to remove field obstacles facing the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

The UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Middle East and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza commended the State of Qatar's launch of an air bridge to supply the Strip with fuel.