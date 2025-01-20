Amir Receives Phone Call From UK Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom HE Keir Starmer.
During the call, the British Prime Minister expressed his thanks to HH the Amir for the diplomatic and humanitarian efforts of the State of Qatar and the mediation efforts it made to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and secure the exchange of detainees and prisoners.
The call also discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.
