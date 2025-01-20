Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto receives high approval after 100 days in office

(MENAFN) A recent poll shows that nearly 81 percent of Indonesians approve of President Prabowo Subianto after his first 100 days in office, attributing his high approval rating to his early actions on campaign promises.



The survey, conducted from January 4 to 10 by the research unit of Kompas newspaper, revealed that 80.9 percent of the 1,000 respondents were satisfied with his people-focused leadership and his progress on key campaign platforms.



The poll also found that 94.1 percent of respondents had a positive view of Prabowo’s image as president. Prabowo, who took office in October 2024 after a decisive election victory, outperformed his predecessor, Joko Widodo, who had a 65.1 percent approval rating at the same stage in his presidency.



Kompas reported that those satisfied with Prabowo’s leadership noted the implementation of promised programs, including his flagship multi-billion-dollar free nutritious meal initiative, which began on January 6 for schoolchildren and pregnant women.

