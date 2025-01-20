عربي


Amir Congratulates US President On Taking Oath

1/20/2025 2:00:26 PM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President Donald trump on on the occasion of his swearing-in as President of the friendly United States of America, wishing him success in his duties and further progress and prosperity for the relations of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

