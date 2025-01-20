Amir Congratulates US President On Taking Oath
Date
1/20/2025 2:00:26 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President Donald trump on on the occasion of his swearing-in as President of the friendly United States of America, wishing him success in his duties and further progress and prosperity for the relations of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two countries.
MENAFN20012025000063011010ID1109109542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.