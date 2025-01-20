Wego Insights: Here's Where Saudi Travelers Are Flying To In Q1 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Saudi travelers increasingly explore regional and international destinations with a notable rise in bookings for Egypt, India, and Europe.







Riyadh:

Wego, the number 1 app and the largest travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has unveiled the latest insights into the travel trends of Saudi travelers for the first quarter of 2025. The data reflects a marked rise in travel activity during a key period that coincides with Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, traditionally a peak time for both expatriate residents returning home and locals seeking holiday opportunities.





Q1 2025 Travel Trends:Wego's latest data indicates that Saudi travelers are increasingly booking international trips, with Egypt, India, Pakistan, the UAE, and Jordan among the most popular destinations. These countries are favored for their cultural ties and proximity, making them ideal options for short vacations and family visits. Additionally, there has been a noticeable uptick in travel to European destinations, with the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, and Russia seeing a rise in Saudi bookings. This surge is attributed to these destinations offering streamlined visa options, such as eVisa or ETA, which simplify the travel planning process.

Despite the surge in international bookings, domestic travel remains a significant part of the travel landscape. Approximately 27.30% of all bookings for travel dates from January to March are for destinations within Saudi Arabia. Jeddah and Riyadh, in particular, are drawing significant attention. Riyadh is also seeing a boost in tourism due to the ongoing Riyadh Season festival, which will continue until March 1, 2025, offering a range of family-friendly activities and aligning with the cool winter weather.

“The insights for Q1 2025 for Saudi market reveal a balanced interest in both regional and international destinations. Our data underscores the importance of cultural ties and easy travel access in shaping these choices,” said Mr. Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer of Wego.“With growing demand for international travel and streamlined visa processes, we anticipate continued growth in travel activity. Wego is committed to providing the best options and experiences for our users, whether they are traveling locally or internationally.”

Preferred Q1 2025 Destinations:According to Wego's booking data, Egypt, Pakistan, and India continue to dominate as the most popular destinations for Saudi travelers. The appeal of these locations lies in their deep cultural and historical connections to Saudi Arabia, as well as the opportunity for family reunions during the festive season.

In Europe, the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, and Russia have also emerged as top destinations for Saudi nationals. These countries are known for offering streamlined visa processes, allowing Saudi travelers to access them with ease through eVisas or ETA applications, enhancing their appeal for quick, hassle-free vacations.

Domestic Travel Continues to Thrive:While international destinations see a surge in bookings, domestic travel remains strong. Riyadh and Jeddah are the most sought-after cities within Saudi Arabia, with the Riyadh Season festival being a significant draw. This event continues to captivate both locals and tourists with a variety of entertainment options, making it a must-visit attraction during the cooler months.

