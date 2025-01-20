Hamas announces ‘obstacles’ to ceasefire with Israel taken away

(MENAFN) Hamas has announced that the obstacles hindering the comprehensive ceasefire deal with Israel, agreed earlier this week, have now been removed. In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian group clarified that issues caused by Israel’s failure to adhere to ceasefire terms were resolved at dawn. While the group did not specify the exact nature of the hurdles, it acknowledged that the situation was facilitated by the mediation efforts of unnamed countries, with Qatar and Egypt playing key roles in the process.



As part of the first phase of the ceasefire, which will last for 42 days, Hamas is expected to release 33 hostages, including children, female soldiers, and those who are sick or wounded, in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners. The latter phases of the deal, including further hostages’ release and potential Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, are yet to be finalized. Despite accusations from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that Hamas has not fully adhered to the agreement, Hamas has stressed its commitment to the deal, while accusing Israel of launching an attack on a location where one of the female prisoners was held.

