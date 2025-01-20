Senior Slovak MP criticizes Zelensky over brief message to Premier

(MENAFN) Slovak Deputy Parliament Speaker Tibor Gaspar has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his informal response to Slovak Prime Robert Fico’s request for further discussions on gas transit issues. The dispute arose after Ukraine chose not to renew its gas transit agreement with Russia, which had provided gas to Slovakia and other European countries. Gaspar was particularly upset by Zelensky’s terse reply, “Ok. Come to Kyiv on Friday,” which he compared to a casual invitation between friends, calling it inappropriate for an official communication.



The conflict centers on Ukraine's decision to halt gas supplies via its territory, a move that Gaspar argued harms Slovakia’s energy security and could lead to significant financial losses across the EU. Despite the strained relations, Fico declined Zelensky’s invitation for a Friday visit. Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar has indicated that a meeting between the two leaders could take place next week during the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Tensions between the two leaders have escalated, with Fico accusing Zelensky of attempting to bribe him with €500 million for NATO support, a claim Zelensky denied. The Ukrainian president responded by calling for an investigation into Fico’s actions after his visit to Moscow in December.

