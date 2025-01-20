Kerala HC Orders Probe Into Credentials Of PIL Petitioner Against Former FM Isaac

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state to investigate the credentials of A. Navas, the petitioner who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of former Finance Dr Thomas Isaac as the advisor to the Kerala Knowledge Mission (KKEM).

The court observed,“Pursuant to earlier direction, the petitioner has filed an additional affidavit. All that he has written in the additional affidavit is that he is a driver and literate. He also says that he is an RTI activist -- whatever that means. The counsel for learned government attorney is directed to examine the additional affidavit and to file a report. The least that is expected is that the PIL litigant must understand what is written in the petition and the intricacies thereon."

The court raised concerns about the petitioner's qualifications and directed an inquiry into his educational and employment background. While reviewing the affidavit, the court remarked,“This kind of PILs should stop. Conduct an inquiry.”

Navas' PIL alleged irregularities in the KKEM's operations under the banner Vijnana Keralam, a program designed to create employment opportunities for the educated.

He challenged a government notification dated December 12, 2024, which appointed Dr Isaac as an advisor to the initiative. The appointment, according to Navas, violated established rules as it was issued by an ex-officio Secretary rather than a full Secretary.

The notification granted Dr Isaac a monthly allowance of Rs 70,000, purportedly covering fuel and driver expenses. Navas sought the court's intervention to annul the appointment.

Dr Thomas Isaac, a prominent political figure, served as Finance Minister for two terms and was a legislator from 2001 to 2021. Despite aspirations for a third term, he was denied a ticket in 2021 due to party norms limiting successive terms. He had already had four successive terms as a legislator.