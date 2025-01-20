AI In Agriculture: 2024 Thematic Research Brief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players, Value Chain, Challenges, Impact of AI on Agriculture, Case Studies, Size and Growth Forecasts, Blockchain Timeline, and Signals

Research predicts the global AI market will grow at a 39% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from $103 billion in 2023 to $1 trillion in 2030.

Incorporating AI into agriculture will make farming more efficient and reduce the sector's environmental impact. This will be crucial to ensuring food security in the face of climate change.

While the slow rate of tech adoption in the agricultural sector as whole may initially hinder the use of AI, the technology itself could help ease smallholder farmers into adopting more smart technologies and embracing the fourth agricultural revolution.

This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.

Inside we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies. This report covers the artificial intelligence theme and its impact on agribusiness.

The thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of artificial intelligence by understanding the primary ways in which this theme is impacting the agricultural industry.

Stay up to date on the industry's major players and where they sit in the value chain. Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.

Executive SummaryPlayersValue ChainAgriculture ChallengesThe Impact of Artificial Intelligence on AgricultureCase StudiesMarket Size and Growth ForecastsBlockchain TimelineSignalsCompaniesGlossary

ADM

AGRIVI

Bayer

Bowery farming

Carbon Robotics

Cargill

DeepPlanet

Earth Rover

Esular

Fermata

FruitCast

Helios

InstaDeep

John Deere

Monarch

Quantas

Satelligence

Seabex

Syngenta XAG

