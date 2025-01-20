AI In Agriculture: 2024 Thematic Research Brief
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players, Value Chain, Agriculture Challenges, Impact of AI on Agriculture, Case Studies, market Size and Growth Forecasts, Blockchain Timeline, and Signals
The "Thematic Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research predicts the global AI market will grow at a 39% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from $103 billion in 2023 to $1 trillion in 2030.
Incorporating AI into agriculture will make farming more efficient and reduce the sector's environmental impact. This will be crucial to ensuring food security in the face of climate change.
While the slow rate of tech adoption in the agricultural sector as whole may initially hinder the use of AI, the technology itself could help ease smallholder farmers into adopting more smart technologies and embracing the fourth agricultural revolution.
Research Scope
This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies. This report covers the artificial intelligence theme and its impact on agribusiness.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Players
Value Chain
Agriculture Challenges
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Agriculture
Case Studies
Market Size and Growth Forecasts
Blockchain Timeline
Signals
Companies
Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
ADM AGRIVI Bayer Bowery farming Carbon Robotics Cargill DeepPlanet Earth Rover Esular Fermata FruitCast Helios InstaDeep John Deere Monarch Quantas Satelligence Seabex Syngenta XAG
