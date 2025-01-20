Donald Trump Rally: 'He's Got Smart Son,' Says Trump As Elon Musk's Son X Æ A-Xii Dances At MAGA Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tesla CEO and head Elon Musk arrived with his son at the 'MAGA' rally at Capital One Arena. A memorable moment from the event was when Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, was seen dancing at Trump's victory rally.

During the rally, Trump complimented Musk and his son, said“If you believe in the racehorse theory, he's got a nice, smart son,” Trump remarked.

Moreover, as reported by AFP, Musk told fans rallying at a Washington sports arena on the eve of Trump's return to the White House,“This victory is the start, really. What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, submit those changes, and set the foundation for America to be strong for a century, for centuries, forever.”

Trump would be sworn in as the US President on January 20, along with J D Vance as the Vice President at the US Capitol in front of thousands of people.

Trump, 78, will replace outgoing President Joe Biden, 82.

In recent times, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have emerged as strong allies, with Trump expressing his support for Musk's views on the contributions of immigrants to the United States.



US President-elect Donald Trump said,“very soon we will begin the largest deportation exercise in American history.” He said this while addressing the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally in Washington, DC on Sunday (local time).