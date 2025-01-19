The HKFYG Successfully Concludes Hong Kong International A Cappella Contest Media Outreach Newswire APAC

At the HKFYG's“Hong Kong International A Cappella Contest Finals 2024,” the Open Division featured professional teams from Japan, Singapore and Taiwan, who competed alongside local vocal talent in an extraordinary musical showdown.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.