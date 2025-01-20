Sharon Raj Murder Case: 'Crime Can't Be Ignored,' Kerala Court Gives Death Penalty To Accused Girlfriend Greeshma

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Greeshma, the accused in the high-profile Sharon Raj murder case, was sentenced to death by the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court on Monday. Greeshma had poisoned her 23-year-old boyfriend, Sharon Raj, with pesticide-laced ayurvedic decoction, as reported by ANI.

The court also sentenced the third accused, Greeshma's uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair, to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

While pronouncing the quantum of punishment, the court observed,“The act of inviting Sharon over under the pretext of sexual intimacy and subsequently committing the crime cannot be ignored. It is the State's responsibility to ensure punishment for criminal acts. Evidence such as Sharon recording a video of the suspicious juice, despite Greeshma asking him not to record, indicates that he suspected something was wrong. Sharon fought for his life for 11 days without even consuming a drop of water.”

ANI reported that the court further observed that Greeshma betrayed the trust of her boyfriend Sharon, manipulating him emotionally. She has no evidence to support claims of mental pressure from Sharon, the court said, adding,“Greeshma's defence that Sharon had physically abused her also lacks any proof. On the contrary, Sharon had never blamed her in any messages or communications. While Sharon remained committed to the accused, she was simultaneously in contact with her fiance.”

“It is evident that the crime was premeditated and carried out without provocation. Greeshma's cunning attempts to cover up her crime were unsuccessful. Her argument of youthful age cannot be considered in light of the severity of the crime. The evidence suggests that Sharon was unaware of Greeshma's plan to murder him,” the court observed.