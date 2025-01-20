Far-right Israeli minister Smotrich threatens to overthrow government over Gaza ceasefire
1/20/2025 2:31:49 AM
(MENAFN) Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a stern warning on Sunday, threatening to overthrow the government if it did not occupy the Gaza Strip.
Smotrich described the Gaza ceasefire agreement as a "very serious mistake" and a "surrender to Hamas."
The ceasefire, which was delayed for several hours due to Israeli accusations that Hamas had not provided a list of captives, took effect at 11:15 AM local time (09:15 GMT) on Sunday, after initially being scheduled for 8:30 AM local time (06:30 GMT).
Israel, according to Smotrich, "must occupy Gaza and create a temporary military government because there is no other way to defeat Hamas." He further warned, “I will overthrow the government if it does not return to fighting in a way that [leads to us] taking over the entire Gaza Strip and governing it.”
Meanwhile, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his party's withdrawal from the ruling coalition following the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
