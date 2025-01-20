Manoj Bajpayee’S Heart Is Full With The Response To ‘Satya’ Re-Release Even After 26 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) National Award-winning Manoj Bajpayee is celebrating the re-release of his cult-classic 'Satya'. On Monday, the took to his Instagram, and shared a from a theatre in Pune where patrons can be seen enjoying the movie and the superhit song 'Sapne Mein' from the film.

He wrote in the caption,“Even after 26 years, 'Satya' is still filling up theatres and winning hearts all over again. There's something magical about watching this cult classic on the big screen, the emotions, the music, the unforgettable storytelling. It's an experience that never gets old. Thank you, @rgvzoomin, for creating this timeless masterpiece. And a big salute to the phenomenal team”.

The crime film, directed by the legendary Ram Gopal Varma, changed the face of Hindi cinema, and was the precursor to many modern day noir dramas like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' or 'Mirzapur'.

The film served as a launch vehicle for many talents including the technicians in Hindi cinema, who would go on to become the established names in Bollywood including Anurag Kashyap, who co-wrote the script with Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee, music composer Sandeep Chowta and others.

The film released a few months prior to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' which turned out to be a blockbuster banking on the usuals of the Bollywood at its time. However, it's 'Satya' which emerged as a cult in the following years garnering huge critical acclaim.

Prior to 'Satya', RGV made his Hindi cinema debut with 'Rangeela'. The filmmaker is known to have revolutionised not just Hindi cinema (courtesy the path-breaking music of 'Rangeela' and the creative use of camera as a storytelling device) but also the Telugu with another film, 'Shiva' which starred Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead.