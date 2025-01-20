Japan Boosting Long-Range Firepower With Stealthy US Missiles

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan's of stealthy US missiles will markedly enhance its long-range counterstrike capabilities, a key component of the nation's remilitarization amid rising threats from China and North Korea.

This month, multiple outlets reported that the US approved the sale of 16 AGM-158B JASSM-ERs (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles-Extended Range) to Japan.

The US$39 million package includes advanced training munitions, anti-jam receivers, support equipment and software, according to the reports. The timing coincides with escalating tensions involving China's territorial assertiveness and North Korea's relentless missile provocations.

The JASSM-ER is a highly sophisticated air-launched cruise missile developed by the US Air Force. With a range of approximately 1,000 kilometers-nearly three times that of its predecessor-it is tailored for precision strikes against high-value targets.

The missile is equipped with a 450-kilogram WDU-42/B penetrator warhead guided by INS/GPS systems and an infrared seeker for terminal guidance. Its integration with Japan's F-15J and F-35 fighters ensures compatibility with advanced platforms, further bolstering its utility.

This acquisition aligns with Japan's broader defense reforms, as outlined in its 2024 annual defense white paper , which prioritizes the acquisition of standoff capabilities.

These reforms emphasize counterstrike capabilities and enhanced missile systems as vital elements of Japan's response to evolving regional threats. However, achieving these objectives has significant challenges, particularly in target detection and tracking.

While the JASSM-ER is a formidable asset, analysts like Veerle Nouwens note that Japan's capability to employ such systems effectively is hindered by gaps in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).