Rasha Thadani: Shooting For ‘Azaad’ Had Been Special, Completely Irreplaceable

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Debutante Rasha Thadani, who has stepped into the world of cinema with“Azaad”, said that shooting for the had been so special and completely irreplaceable for her. She described it as the“best years” of her life.

Rasha, daughter of Raveena Tandon, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the behind-the-scenes moments from the film, which is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

She wrote a thank you note expressing her gratitude to the audiences.

“What a wild ride it's been. The best years of my life. I couldn't be more thankful for all the love I've been receiving for Janaki. Thankyou for those who watched and loved Azaad. Shooting for this film had been so special and completely irreplaceable,” she wrote.

The actress added:“Thankyou for all the feedback as well, taking it into account, working on my craft and will work harder for the next endeavour. Lots of love, Rasha.”

“Azaad”, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgn, is set in 1920s India, where a young stable boy bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country's fight for freedom.

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film also features Diana Penty, and Mohit Malik.

During the promotions of the film, Aaman and Rasha said that they are glad that they are fluent in Hindi.

Rasha said, "My mother talks at home in Hindi only.

Meanwhile, Aaman added by saying, "I think the industry that we are trying to work in, its main language is Hindi. So if we don't know the language, it is not a good thing. I am glad. We were unaware that we know Hindi so well."