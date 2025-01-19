Social Development Ministry Places 38 Children In Care Facilities In December

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Social Development on Sunday said that in December it placed 38 children in care facilities, supervised the departure of 32 children from care, and handed over 32 children to alternative families.

In its December report, highlighting the key services provided during the month, the ministry announced that it processed 8,907 transactions for social studies aimed at granting insurance to low-income families, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry added that it also received 179 applications for medical expense exemptions, 55 cases related to settling inheritance rights and 1,679 applications for work permit fee exemptions.

According to the report, the cumulative number of registered and active associations under the current Associations Law reached 6,109.

The ministry processed 86 applications for amendments to association bylaws, concluded the work of 4 temporary administrative committees, and reported 13 active temporary committees.

It also dissolved 40 associations, issued warnings to nine others, registered five new associations, and finalised the work of eight dissolution committees.

The activities of the ministry-affiliated National Aid Fund during December included assisting 2,823 families through regular and immediate emergency financial aid programmes, supporting 967 families through monthly financial assistance and aiding 122 families cumulatively under the physical rehabilitation assistance programme.

Also, 30 families benefited from training programmes, and the fund achieved an 89 per cent response rate to incoming calls.

The report also highlighted the efforts of the ministry's Anti-Begging Directorate, which conducted 400 campaigns and apprehended 765 beggars.