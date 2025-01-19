Foreign Minister, EU Commissioner Discuss Cooperation, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met on Sunday with European Commissioner for Gender Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib to discuss strengthening Jordan-EU relations and enhancing cooperation across various fields.

The meeting comes as the two sides prepare to sign an agreement elevating their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The talks focused on the urgent need for immediate and sufficient humanitarian assistance, particularly in light of the recently implemented ceasefire.

Both officials stressed the urgency of increasing assistance to address the worsening humanitarian crisis that has persisted for more than a year of aggression, with Safadi reiterating Jordan's readiness to work swiftly and effectively with the EU to facilitate the delivery of aid into Gaza.

Safadi also highlighted the critical importance of consolidating the ceasefire and using it as a stepping stone toward a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause.

He also reiterated the call for intensified efforts to achieve a two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi and Lahbib also stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery through Jordan to support the Syrian people during this transitional period.

They also emphasised the need for rebuilding Syria and its institutions in a manner that upholds security, stability, sovereignty, and the rights of all citizens.

Also on Sunday, Safadi received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reaffirming the strong and strategic partnership between Jordanian-American relations.

Both officials underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship and discussed opportunities to further enhance cooperation in various fields, including regional security, stability, and peace, , according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The discussion also centred on the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with Safadi and Blinken stressing the necessity of its full implementation.

They also highlighted the urgent need for immediate and sufficient humanitarian aid to support the affected population in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's commitment to strengthening its cooperation with the US, particularly in advancing efforts to secure a just and lasting peace, based on the two-state solution.

He also expressed his gratitude to Blinken for his instrumental role in bolstering Jordanian-American relations during his tenure as Secretary of State.

As he prepares to leave office, Blinken commended Jordan's pivotal role in promoting regional stability and the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah to achieve security, stability, and peace in the region.

The outgoing US Secretary of State's call comes on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.