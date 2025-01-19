Prime Minister Honours Winners Of King Abdullah II Award For Creativity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 19 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan honoured the King Abdullah II Award for Creativity winners in a ceremony on Sunday at the Hussein Cultural Centre.Abdul Raouf Rawabdeh, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Award and former Prime Minister, emphasised that the award was established under the care of King Abdullah II to promote creativity and support Arab innovators and scientists.The award recognises exceptional inventions and achievements that contribute to the advancement of Arab society and highlight its role in the progression of science and civilization. It motivates thinkers to develop innovative solutions.Rawabdeh said the award is granted every two years in three categories: literature and arts, sciences, and the Arab city, including urban projects and research.He also commended the Greater Amman Municipality for hosting the award office, providing logistical services, managing the award, hosting the arbitration committees, and awarding the prizes to the winners.Rawabdeh noted that the award has been held over eleven sessions since its inception, with recipients from Arab countries, earning it a distinguished reputation across the Arab world. The number of participants has steadily increased with each session.Yousef Al-Shawarbeh, Mayor of Amman, discussed Jordan's "notable" achievements in education, healthcare, science and other vital sectors.He said, "When we talk about creativity and excellence, we speak of Jordan's resilience, pride and the dignity of its people and land." He added that the award, established during the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah II, has fostered a shift in the country's approach to creativity and excellence, reinforcing the values of competition, leadership and overcoming challenges.Shawarbeh noted that, since 2002, the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has been instrumental in hosting and supporting the award, ensuring it remains a prestigious Arab initiative, with judges from across the Arab world to maintain neutrality, credibility and transparency.Ibrahim Youssef Mahmoud from Egypt was awarded for his work on "Artificial Intelligence and Education: Opportunities and Challenges."Ayman Omari from Jordan won in the category of the Arab city, its issues, urban projects and research for his work on "New Cities: Opportunities and Challenges."The literature and arts award was not granted this year, as the submitted works on "The Role of Technology in Teaching Arabic Language: Applications and Content" lacked originality, creativity and applicability.Each winner received a cash prize of $25,000, a gold medal bearing the image of His Majesty King Abdullah II and a certificate recognising their contribution and the title of their winning topic.The session saw 142 entries across the three categories, with 63 submissions in literature and arts, 50 in sciences and 29 in the Arab city category.The King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein Award for Creativity, hosted by GAM, is the only Jordanian award with a regional scope.It is awarded biennially to recognise outstanding works and foster positive, creative competition among Jordanian and Arab innovators and scientists.