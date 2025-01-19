US News: Donald Trump To Declare Border Emergency To Bring 'Major Changes' To Immigration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Soon after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Donald is expected to sign a series of executive orders addressing crucial issues such as immigration, border security, policies, and governance, according to a close aide who revealed the plans on Sunday, as reported by PTI.

An executive order is an order issued unilaterally by the president which carries the force of law. Unlike legislation, executive orders do not require Congressional approval. Though the Congress cannot overturn them, they can be challenged in the court of law.

"The breadth of the orders, which would make major changes to immigration, energy and government hiring policies, illustrates the urgency with which Trump and his team plan to launch an ambitious agenda," The Wall Street Journal said.

In a briefing with senior Republican leaders, Stephen Miller, Trump's incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, revealed that the executive orders will include declaring emergency on the southern border, preparing military deployment on the borders, classifying cartels as "foreign terrorist organisations", reinstating the“Remain in Mexico” policy, ending the "Catch and Release" policy, and declaring emergency related to energy.

Also on the list are opening up offshore and Arctic drilling, speeding up pipeline licensing/construction, reforms to remove government employees and rescinding DEI and gender-related orders.

Giving a preview of the executive orders at Trump's 'victory rally' in downtown Washington, Miller said,“He (Trump) has always been fighting for all of us. And what is that going to look like come Monday afternoon? It's going to mean an executive order ending border invasion, sending illegal immigrants home, and taking America back.”